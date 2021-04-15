Bellator 257 Media Day (Paul Daley and Phil Davis)

Bellator 257 goes down Friday, April sixteenth from Mohegan Solar Area in Uncasville, Connecticut. The cardboard broadcasts on Showtime and options a number of bouts in Bellator’s gentle heavyweight Grand Prix amid a diverse occasion.
I spoke with Paul Daley and Phil Davis on the Bellator 257 Media Day with the excerpts from these interactions beneath.
Bellator 257 Media Day
Paul Daley
With this Sabah Homasi battle right here, it’s been canceled a few instances right here. It looks like it’s been in your radar for round a 12 months and a half.
How does it really feel to lastly be on the precipice of this battle lastly coming to fruition?
“It’s simply good to get again in there and compete. I used to be alleged to battle him a couple of instances however every thing occurs for a cause. First time, he received injured. Second time, it was COVID. He might need even been within the lineup to battle towards me in Italy. However he couldn’t get on the market and it seems that I wasn’t nicely after the weigh-ins there anyway. So the battle most likely wouldn’t have occurred. So the timing’s proper, the celebrities have aligned, so the battle is meant to occur. The universe says so and Friday we’re gonna battle.”
Phil Davis
I’ve talked to some fighters who’ve captured each lineal championships and grand prix titles and it looks like that Grand Prix title supersedes the divisional {hardware} in a sure regard.
Is {that a} sentiment you share should you get the perfect final result in profitable this Grand Prix?
“Nicely the final time I used to be in a lightweight heavyweight event that was harder than a 5 spherical battle. That’s for positive. That’s for sure. So there’s that. Nonetheless, that isn’t this event. This event is for positive absolute craziness. So, sure, beating (Vadim) Nemkov and profitable the belt will probably be a particular factor. A particular second, I’ll be extraordinarily excited. However this event has too most of the who’s who and this will probably be one to be remembered.”