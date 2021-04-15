Bellator 257 Media Day (Paul Daley and Phil Davis)

Bellator 257 goes down Friday, April sixteenth from Mohegan Solar Area in Uncasville, Connecticut. The cardboard broadcasts on Showtime and options a number of bouts in Bellator’s gentle heavyweight Grand Prix amid a diverse occasion.

I spoke with Paul Daley and Phil Davis on the Bellator 257 Media Day with the excerpts from these interactions beneath.

Bellator 257 Media Day

Paul Daley

With this Sabah Homasi battle right here, it’s been canceled a few instances right here. It looks like it’s been in your radar for round a 12 months and a half.

How does it really feel to lastly be on the precipice of this battle lastly coming to fruition?

“It’s simply good to get again in there and compete. I used to be alleged to battle him a couple of instances however every thing occurs for a cause. First time, he received injured. Second time, it was COVID. He might need even been within the lineup to battle towards me in Italy. However he couldn’t get on the market and it seems that I wasn’t nicely after the weigh-ins there anyway. So the battle most likely wouldn’t have occurred. So the timing’s proper, the celebrities have aligned, so the battle is meant to occur. The universe says so and Friday we’re gonna battle.”

Phil Davis

I’ve talked to some fighters who’ve captured each lineal championships and grand prix titles and it looks like that Grand Prix title supersedes the divisional {hardware} in a sure regard.

Is {that a} sentiment you share should you get the perfect final result in profitable this Grand Prix?

“Nicely the final time I used to be in a lightweight heavyweight event that was harder than a 5 spherical battle. That’s for positive. That’s for sure. So there’s that. Nonetheless, that isn’t this event. This event is for positive absolute craziness. So, sure, beating (Vadim) Nemkov and profitable the belt will probably be a particular factor. A particular second, I’ll be extraordinarily excited. However this event has too most of the who’s who and this will probably be one to be remembered.”

Dylan Bowker

I’ve been enamored with fight sports activities for so long as I can keep in mind. I’ve hosted MMA speak exhibits Lights Out and Pure Combat Radio with featured friends like Jens Pulver, Roy Nelson, Miesha Tate, Mark Coleman, and extra. I’ve been an MMA broadcaster for XFFC in addition to BTC and have finished play by play commentary on reside pay per view on GFL in addition to FITE TV. I’ve supplied written, audio, and video content material overlaying a few of the greatest MMA promotions like Rumble within the Cage, Unified MMA, and King of the Cage. I’ve labored as a sports activities leisure persona for over 5 years and given play-by-play or featured promotions of KSW, ONE Championship, TKO, and Invicta FC. My work will be discovered within the USA At the moment Sports activities affiliate MMA Torch, Cageside Press, MMA Sucka, and Liberty Multimedia.