Bellator 257 Picks

Bellator Gentle Heavyweight Championship/Gentle Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Vadim Nemkov (c) (12-2) vs. Phil Davis (22-5)

Luke Irwin: These two battled in 2018 at Bellator 209, with Nemkov prevailing by split-decision, with scorecards throughout Twitter various on who gained it. It really might have gone both method, and whereas Nemkov has been on a roll since then, it doesn’t appear to be both’s video games have differentiated sufficient for it to go another method. Nemkov through SD.

Bellator Gentle Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Corey Anderson (14-5) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1)

Luke: Anderson’s chin will be touched, but when he’s good, makes use of his dimension benefit, stays away from any submission sport, and performs it patiently, he ought to take it, right here. If he will get right into a firefight in shut, Yagshimuradov may lock him up and land a bomb. Anderson through UD.

Girls’s Flyweight Bout: Desiree Yanez (5-2) vs. Veta Arteaga (5-4)

Luke: Do you know Arteaga has eight Bellator fights below his belt? Eight?? She’s 4-4 in these bouts, and she or he is what she is. She will be able to win towards fighters her degree or slightly above, like Emily Ducote or Denise Kielholtz, however when she steps up slightly, Anastasia Yankova, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Alejandra Lara, she falters. Yanez lands within the former class, I really feel, not the latter. Arteaga through UD.

175lb Catchweight Bout: Paul Daley (41-17-2) vs. Sabah Homasi (15-8)

Luke: Daley is what he’s at this level. You’re not going to get a wacky judo Daley or an advanced floor sport. He’s going to swing, and when he does, middling fighters are likely to fall. Daley through R2 KO.