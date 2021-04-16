LATEST

Bellator 257 Picks

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bellator 257 Picks

Bellator Gentle Heavyweight Championship/Gentle Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Vadim Nemkov (c) (12-2) vs. Phil Davis (22-5)

Luke Irwin: These two battled in 2018 at Bellator 209, with Nemkov prevailing by split-decision, with scorecards throughout Twitter various on who gained it. It really might have gone both method, and whereas Nemkov has been on a roll since then, it doesn’t appear to be both’s video games have differentiated sufficient for it to go another method. Nemkov through SD.

Bellator Gentle Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Corey Anderson (14-5) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1)

Luke: Anderson’s chin will be touched, but when he’s good, makes use of his dimension benefit, stays away from any submission sport, and performs it patiently, he ought to take it, right here. If he will get right into a firefight in shut, Yagshimuradov may lock him up and land a bomb. Anderson through UD.

Girls’s Flyweight Bout: Desiree Yanez (5-2) vs. Veta Arteaga (5-4)

Luke: Do you know Arteaga has eight Bellator fights below his belt? Eight?? She’s 4-4 in these bouts, and she or he is what she is. She will be able to win towards fighters her degree or slightly above, like Emily Ducote or Denise Kielholtz, however when she steps up slightly, Anastasia Yankova, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Alejandra Lara, she falters. Yanez lands within the former class, I really feel, not the latter. Arteaga through UD.

175lb Catchweight Bout: Paul Daley (41-17-2) vs. Sabah Homasi (15-8)

Luke: Daley is what he’s at this level. You’re not going to get a wacky judo Daley or an advanced floor sport. He’s going to swing, and when he does, middling fighters are likely to fall. Daley through R2 KO.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
19
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
19
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top