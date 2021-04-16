Bellator 257 results – Nemkov vs. Davis 2 – FREE LIVE Prelim stream

BELLATOR 257: Nemkov vs. Davis 2 will likely be broadcast in the present day, Friday, April 16 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, whereas preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports activities YouTube Channel, and Pluto TV starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

The occasion takes place at Mohegan Solar Area in Uncasville, Connecticut. The primary card airs on Showtime following preliminary fights on MyMMANews.com (see above).

In the principle occasion, Vadim Nemkov will put his Bellator gentle heavyweight title on the road towards former champion Phil Davis within the Bellator Mild Heavyweight Grand Prix quarterfinal.

Corey Anderson faces Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in one other Grand Prix quarterfinal on the cardboard within the co-main occasion.

Bellator 257 outcomes beneath:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Champ Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis – for gentle heavyweight title; gentle heavyweight event opening spherical

Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov – gentle heavyweight event opening spherical

Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi

PRELIMINARY CARD (MyMMANews.com, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Julius Anglickas vs. Gregory Milliard

Julia Budd vs. Dayana Silva

Shaun Asher vs. Steve Mowry

Grachik Bozinyan vs. Demarques Jackson

Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik

Karl Albrektsson vs. Viktor Nemkov

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Marcus Surin

Mads Burnell vs. Saul Rogers

Eric Kowal

Founding father of MyMMANews.com

– After writing for Final MMA journal and serving because the editor for U.S. Fight Sports activities, each of which went on hiatus, I made a decision to enterprise out by myself and enlist a employees of writers and photographers that would assist me obtain my aim of telling tales that may in any other case go untold. We pleasure ourselves in taking a deeper look into the fighter, and understanding what makes them tick.

– #1 Dad, Marine Corps Veteran, 80’s and 90’s Professional Wrestling Fan, MMA Commentator, Beer Lover, and avid film watcher. Critically….. I watch quite a lot of films.