Bellator 257 results – Nemkov vs. Davis 2 – FREE LIVE Prelim stream

BELLATOR 257: Nemkov vs. Davis 2 will likely be broadcast in the present day, Friday, April 16 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, whereas preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports activities YouTube Channel, and Pluto TV starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.
The occasion takes place at Mohegan Solar Area in Uncasville, Connecticut. The primary card airs on Showtime following preliminary fights on MyMMANews.com (see above).
In the principle occasion, Vadim Nemkov will put his Bellator gentle heavyweight title on the road towards former champion Phil Davis within the Bellator Mild Heavyweight Grand Prix quarterfinal.
Corey Anderson faces Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in one other Grand Prix quarterfinal on the cardboard within the co-main occasion.
Bellator 257 outcomes beneath:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)
Champ Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis – for gentle heavyweight title; gentle heavyweight event opening spherical
Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov – gentle heavyweight event opening spherical
Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez
Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi
PRELIMINARY CARD (MyMMANews.com, 5:30 p.m. ET)
Julius Anglickas vs. Gregory Milliard
Julia Budd vs. Dayana Silva
Shaun Asher vs. Steve Mowry
Grachik Bozinyan vs. Demarques Jackson
Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik
Karl Albrektsson vs. Viktor Nemkov
Pedro Carvalho vs. Jay Jay Wilson
Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Marcus Surin
Mads Burnell vs. Saul Rogers