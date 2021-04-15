Bellator 257 weigh-in results – Nemkov vs. Davis 2

BELLATOR 257: Nemkov vs. Davis 2 will likely be broadcast tomorrow, Friday, April 16 on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, whereas preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports activities YouTube Channel, and Pluto TV starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

BELLATOR MMA 25 7: Nemkov vs. Davis 2 Foremost Card:

SHOWTIME

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Mild Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: c-Vadim Nemkov (204.5) vs. #2-Phil Davis (205)

Mild Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: #3-Corey Anderson (204.75) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (204.5)

Girl’s Flyweight Bout: #7-Veta Arteaga (124.5) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.75)

175-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Paul Daley (174.75) vs. #8-Sabah Homasi (175)

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports activities YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

5:30 pm ET / 2: 30 pm PT

Mild Heavyweight Bout: #5-Julius Anglickas (205) vs. Gregory Milliard (205.5)

Featherweight Bout: #1-Julia Budd (145.25) vs. Dayana Silva (144.75)

Heavyweight Bout: #7-Steve Mowry (247) vs. Shaun Asher (247.25)

Welterweight Bout: Grachik Bozinyan (170) vs. Demarques Jackson (170.75)

Welterweight Bout: Raymond Daniels (169.75) vs. Peter Stanonik (170)

Mild Heavyweight Bout: Karl Albrektsson (205.75) vs. Viktor Nemkov (206)

Featherweight Bout: #4-Pedro Carvalho (144.75) vs. #7-Jay-Jay Wilson (146.75)*

Light-weight Bout: Lance Gibson Jr. (155) vs. Marcus Surin (155.25)

Featherweight Bout: Saul Rogers (145.75) vs. #10-Mads Burnell (146)

*Fighter missed weight