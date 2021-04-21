LATEST

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 21/21

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 21/21

Oct 6, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; Leandro Higo (blue gloves) reacts to combat in opposition to Joe Taimanglo (crimson gloves) throughout Bellator 184 at Winstar World On line casino. Obligatory Credit score: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports activities

There’s fixed debate about fighter rankings, that are usually primarily based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with one thing as subjective as voting – it’s completely primarily based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are sure to seep by, whether or not intentional or no.  So to attempt to put a recent, goal, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has provide you with a efficiency primarily based rating system, solely primarily based on how a fighter has carried out within the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a brand new weight class each Wednesday.  Subsequent up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter presently suspended or 2) inactive for a minimum of 12 months (with out an upcoming combat scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring primarily based on a fighter’s previous 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time restrict, so if they’ve fought lower than 10 occasions previously 5 years, solely the fights inside that timeframe are counted. For fighters who’ve additionally fought within the UFC throughout this time, these performances had been counted additionally)
  • Factors primarily based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss report (ie power of schedule – the extra profitable a vanquished opponent is, the extra factors awarded), additional factors given for finishes, additional factors given for title combat wins.
  • Factors are weighed so most up-to-date fights are price extra (ie most up-to-date combat counts essentially the most, tenth most up-to-date combat the least)
  • No factors awarded for a loss
Stats Final Bell Complete
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Juan Archuleta 330
2 4 7 Leandro Higo 175
3 5 5 Raufeon Stots 174
4 3 6 James Gallagher 151
5 11 9 Jornel Lugo 137
6 2 2 Sergio Pettis 135
7 NO Henry Corrales 126
8 7 Brett Johns 119.5
9 6 10 Cass Bell 95.5
10 8 Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight) 95
11 9 3 Patchy Combine 77
12 NO John Douma 74
13 10 8 Josh Hill 69
14 16 Jaylon Bates 59
14 16 4 Magomed Magomedov 59
16 13 Keith Lee 41
17 15 Erik Perez 39
18 18 Jared Scoggins 0
18 18 Khurshed Kakhorov 0
18 18 Matheus Mattos 0
18 NO Will Smith 0

Test again subsequent Wednesday for our Girls’s Featherweight rankings

Bellator Efficiency Primarily based Rankings

Heavyweights
Mild Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Girls’s Featherweights
Girls’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

Store all issues MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant within the Amazon Companies LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to offer a way for websites to earn promoting charges by promoting and linking to amazon.com)

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
40
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
38
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
35
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top