Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 21/21

There’s fixed debate about fighter rankings, that are usually primarily based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with one thing as subjective as voting – it’s completely primarily based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are sure to seep by, whether or not intentional or no. So to attempt to put a recent, goal, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has provide you with a efficiency primarily based rating system, solely primarily based on how a fighter has carried out within the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a brand new weight class each Wednesday. Subsequent up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter presently suspended or 2) inactive for a minimum of 12 months (with out an upcoming combat scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring primarily based on a fighter’s previous 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time restrict, so if they’ve fought lower than 10 occasions previously 5 years, solely the fights inside that timeframe are counted. For fighters who’ve additionally fought within the UFC throughout this time, these performances had been counted additionally)
- Factors primarily based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss report (ie power of schedule – the extra profitable a vanquished opponent is, the extra factors awarded), additional factors given for finishes, additional factors given for title combat wins.
- Factors are weighed so most up-to-date fights are price extra (ie most up-to-date combat counts essentially the most, tenth most up-to-date combat the least)
- No factors awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Final
|Bell
|Complete
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Juan Archuleta
|330
|2
|4
|7
|Leandro Higo
|175
|3
|5
|5
|Raufeon Stots
|174
|4
|3
|6
|James Gallagher
|151
|5
|11
|9
|Jornel Lugo
|137
|6
|2
|2
|Sergio Pettis
|135
|7
|NO
|Henry Corrales
|126
|8
|7
|Brett Johns
|119.5
|9
|6
|10
|Cass Bell
|95.5
|10
|8
|Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight)
|95
|11
|9
|3
|Patchy Combine
|77
|12
|NO
|John Douma
|74
|13
|10
|8
|Josh Hill
|69
|14
|16
|Jaylon Bates
|59
|14
|16
|4
|Magomed Magomedov
|59
|16
|13
|Keith Lee
|41
|17
|15
|Erik Perez
|39
|18
|18
|Jared Scoggins
|0
|18
|18
|Khurshed Kakhorov
|0
|18
|18
|Matheus Mattos
|0
|18
|NO
|Will Smith
|0
Test again subsequent Wednesday for our Girls’s Featherweight rankings
Bellator Efficiency Primarily based Rankings
Heavyweights
Mild Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Girls’s Featherweights
Girls’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound
