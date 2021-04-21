Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 21/21

There’s fixed debate about fighter rankings, that are usually primarily based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with one thing as subjective as voting – it’s completely primarily based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are sure to seep by, whether or not intentional or no. So to attempt to put a recent, goal, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has provide you with a efficiency primarily based rating system, solely primarily based on how a fighter has carried out within the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a brand new weight class each Wednesday. Subsequent up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter presently suspended or 2) inactive for a minimum of 12 months (with out an upcoming combat scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring primarily based on a fighter’s previous 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time restrict, so if they’ve fought lower than 10 occasions previously 5 years, solely the fights inside that timeframe are counted. For fighters who’ve additionally fought within the UFC throughout this time, these performances had been counted additionally)

Factors primarily based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss report (ie power of schedule – the extra profitable a vanquished opponent is, the extra factors awarded), additional factors given for finishes, additional factors given for title combat wins.

Factors are weighed so most up-to-date fights are price extra (ie most up-to-date combat counts essentially the most, tenth most up-to-date combat the least)

No factors awarded for a loss

Stats Final Bell Complete Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Juan Archuleta 330 2 4 7 Leandro Higo 175 3 5 5 Raufeon Stots 174 4 3 6 James Gallagher 151 5 11 9 Jornel Lugo 137 6 2 2 Sergio Pettis 135 7 NO Henry Corrales 126 8 7 Brett Johns 119.5 9 6 10 Cass Bell 95.5 10 8 Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight) 95 11 9 3 Patchy Combine 77 12 NO John Douma 74 13 10 8 Josh Hill 69 14 16 Jaylon Bates 59 14 16 4 Magomed Magomedov 59 16 13 Keith Lee 41 17 15 Erik Perez 39 18 18 Jared Scoggins 0 18 18 Khurshed Kakhorov 0 18 18 Matheus Mattos 0 18 NO Will Smith 0

