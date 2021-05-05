Belleville School District among 28 receiving grant money for high-tech ‘Fab Labs’ – Channel3000.com – WISC-TV3

Site staff Posted:

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — The state of Wisconsin is investing in the future of its students through a new round of “Fab Lab” grants.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced Wednsday it has allocated more than $635,000 to 28 schools in Wisconsin, including the Belleville School District. It’s part of promoting “Fab Labs” — high-tech workshops equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing tools like 3D printers, laser engravers and plasma cutters.

Belleville is going to using its grant money to buy four laser engravers and get younger students involved in their courses.

“Research has shown that the earlier we get students involved, especially our female students, that are exposed to STEAM courses, the more likely they are to go through and pursue a career in a STEAM-related career,” Belleville S.T.E.A.M. coordinator Ed Neumann said.

More than $3 million has been invested into 95 school districts since WEDC’s grant program started six years ago.

