Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: The special meaning behind JLo’s engagement ring

JLo reveals the special meaning behind her green engagement ring. photo / twitter

Jennifer Lopez announced that she is once again engaged to Ben Affleck, posting an exclusive short video on her website.

In the video, Lopez looks emotional as she looks at her green engagement ring.

In addition to being extremely rare, the green diamond has a strong sentimental value to JLo.

JLo and Ben Affleck are going to get married. this is happening!

Bennifer never dies. pic.twitter.com/X6s0Z1osLW — darko (@uaidarko) April 9, 2022

In her previous issue on the JLo newsletter, the actress and singer shared that the color green has always had a special significance for her.

She wrote, “I always say that green is my lucky color. Maybe you remember some green dress.”