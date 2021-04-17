Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul: How is Twitter preparing for the fight? – Film TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

MMA wrestler Ben Askren and YouTuber Jake Paul are gearing up for the MMA fight of their lives. Twitter's also prepping for the fight with these sick memes.

The combat is on between two social media heavyweights, Ben Askren & Jake Paul, as they take their rivalry to the cage for an enormous MMA matchup this weekend.

Jake Paul, a YouTuber, started his MMA combating profession in opposition to fellow web influencer Ali Al Fakri, who Paul defeated in 258 seconds. Now, he goes head-to-head with profession MMA fighter Ben Askren. The match was introduced final March and can go forward tomorrow night time.

Nevertheless, Paul isn’t solely dealing with Ben Askren within the ring. He was accused of sexual assault in a twenty-minute video from Justine Paradise, who alleged Paul assaulted her in 2019. Paul denied the claims, and his lawyer launched a press release saying Paul will “pursue authorized motion in opposition to these liable for the defamation of character.”

With the current allegations and the extremely anticipated combat, how will Twitter react? Will they see the Ben Askren matchup as a hero vs. villain saga or a David vs. Goliath underdog story the place a content material creator must show his price in opposition to a extra seasoned foe? Let’s get into the ring and take a look at what Twitter’s saying.

Contents hide
1 “Why do you wanna combat?”
2 Right here for the cave-man
3 How Twitter expects the combat to go
4 Staff Paul is right here
5 Pay-per strikes?
6 Airplane go WHEEE!
7 Burn
8 What have we develop into?
9 That’s one robust guess
10 Confidence
11 Ouch!
12 Viral video

“Why do you wanna combat?”

Pinned to the highest of Ben Askren’s Twitter web page is a Rocky-style montage of him getting ready for the throw-down in opposition to Jake Paul. We expect calling Paul “Logan Paul’s little brother” are some combating phrases!

Right here for the cave-man

Twitter questioned what was up with Ben Askren’s schnozz. His Roman nostril is outstanding, however it seems to be like #TeamAskren is right here for him on Twitter it doesn’t matter what his options are.

How Twitter expects the combat to go

One-hit KO? We’ll need to see if Ben Askren delivers tomorrow night time.

Staff Paul is right here

Do they wish to see Jake Paul win, or do they only wish to see Ben Askren lose?

Pay-per strikes?

Any MMA stan is aware of pay-per-view is a factor, however what about pay-per-strikes? Seems to be like Ben Askren is establishing a GoFundMe to throw down some critical harm on Jake Paul.

Airplane go WHEEE!

We (barely) keep in mind doing this transfer once we have been toddlers.

Burn

If this isn’t the illest diss in opposition to Ben Askren & Jake Paul, we don’t know what’s.

What have we develop into?

This tweet makes us query . . . what are we doing right here?

That’s one robust guess

And one robust swipe on the Olive Backyard.

Confidence

Twitter has a lot confidence in Ben Askren, they’re pulling out the Tiger King memes.

Ouch!

These are combating phrases!

Viral video

We scent a viral video approaching with a number of remixes.

Who’re you rooting for within the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren matchup? Tell us within the feedback!

