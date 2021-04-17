Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul: How is Twitter preparing for the fight? – Film TMT

The combat is on between two social media heavyweights, Ben Askren & Jake Paul, as they take their rivalry to the cage for an enormous MMA matchup this weekend.

Jake Paul, a YouTuber, started his MMA combating profession in opposition to fellow web influencer Ali Al Fakri, who Paul defeated in 258 seconds. Now, he goes head-to-head with profession MMA fighter Ben Askren. The match was introduced final March and can go forward tomorrow night time.

Nevertheless, Paul isn’t solely dealing with Ben Askren within the ring. He was accused of sexual assault in a twenty-minute video from Justine Paradise, who alleged Paul assaulted her in 2019. Paul denied the claims, and his lawyer launched a press release saying Paul will “pursue authorized motion in opposition to these liable for the defamation of character.”

You actually desire a @jakepaul v @Benaskren breakdown…? You realize it’s going to be actually quick, proper? An excitable child that’s simply studying to field, in opposition to an previous wrestler that’s by no means been capable of field? Will probably be a large number (and I’ll undoubtedly be watching!). 😂 – Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) April 16, 2021

With the current allegations and the extremely anticipated combat, how will Twitter react? Will they see the Ben Askren matchup as a hero vs. villain saga or a David vs. Goliath underdog story the place a content material creator must show his price in opposition to a extra seasoned foe? Let’s get into the ring and take a look at what Twitter’s saying.

After I obtained the decision to combat Logan Paul’s little brother I had to enter Rocky Fashion coaching! pic.twitter.com/GDunqgLjmh — Funky (@Benaskren) March 28, 2021

“Why do you wanna combat?”

Pinned to the highest of Ben Askren’s Twitter web page is a Rocky-style montage of him getting ready for the throw-down in opposition to Jake Paul. We expect calling Paul “Logan Paul’s little brother” are some combating phrases!

He’s obtained probably the most Cro-Magnon options I’ve ever seen, however I’m right here for it. #TeamAskren — SHAWN DEWEY❼ (@SaintAnthony32) April 10, 2021

Right here for the cave-man

Twitter questioned what was up with Ben Askren’s schnozz. His Roman nostril is outstanding, however it seems to be like #TeamAskren is right here for him on Twitter it doesn’t matter what his options are.

One-hit KO? We’ll need to see if Ben Askren delivers tomorrow night time.

Seeing an mma fighter lose to Jake Paul is gonna harm however then once more that mma fighter is Ben Askren pic.twitter.com/UsjmjFn1Ps — ❄️Leon Fortunate (@Iceybluecups) April 16, 2021

Staff Paul is right here

Do they wish to see Jake Paul win, or do they only wish to see Ben Askren lose?

Ben Askren has mentioned that if individuals pay more cash than what he makes to combat Jake Paul in a go fund me that he’ll guillotine him within the combat😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ub5PBbtlcd – FFJ MMA💎 (@ fufujan1) April 15, 2021

Pay-per strikes?

Any MMA stan is aware of pay-per-view is a factor, however what about pay-per-strikes? Seems to be like Ben Askren is establishing a GoFundMe to throw down some critical harm on Jake Paul.

Jake Paul working towards the coveted “Airplane weeee” approach forward of his bout with Ben Askren pic.twitter.com/tegfuRM01Q — eric bischoff (@SmeshParker) April 14, 2021

Airplane go WHEEE!

We (barely) keep in mind doing this transfer once we have been toddlers.

As a former boxer I don’t name boxers bums. It’s disrespectful and discrediting to the hours of sacrifice they put in throughout their life. In saying that, Jake Paul and Ben Askren will not be boxers so the time period bumfight might be used accordingly — BoxStory – Rak Noble (@boxstory_rkm) April 16, 2021

Burn

If this isn’t the illest diss in opposition to Ben Askren & Jake Paul, we don’t know what’s.

Ranking my curiosity stage in Ben Askren vs Jake Paul for this week’s panel introduced me to some onerous truths. https://t.co/9dT7Ori5eW pic.twitter.com/d2dKQHbkMw — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 16, 2021

What have we develop into?

This tweet makes us query . . . what are we doing right here?

I’ll go to Olive Backyard for the primary time in my life and dwell stream my total eating expertise in that half of restaurant if Jake Paul beats Ben Askren on Saturday night time..that’s how assured I’m. In Ben we Belief #VTP — FitVic (@vcr413) April 15, 2021

That’s one robust guess

And one robust swipe on the Olive Backyard.

Me if Jake Paul knocks out Ben Askren pic.twitter.com/ad8YqYVMAm — Alexis (@TheStampedeMMA) April 16, 2021

Confidence

Twitter has a lot confidence in Ben Askren, they’re pulling out the Tiger King memes.

Ouch!

These are combating phrases!

Freddie Roach: ‘When Ben Askren knocks Jake Paul on his ass… YouTube may have itself a brand new most-viewed video spotlight’ https://t.co/foSe67hh4C pic.twitter.com/RFPgadtA2r — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 16, 2021

Viral video

We scent a viral video approaching with a number of remixes.

