Ben Hogan: Why are people comparing him to Tiger Woods? – TMT Daily

At around 7:00 pm PT, Woods was driving his SUV, when a terrible accident occurred after sliding down two lanes and crashing into a curb and tree. Wood remained calm and alert but suffered serious injuries.

Woods success

Enjoying golf since he was six months old, Tiger Woods reportedly saw his father’s golf balls in a net and mimicked his father’s swing, DW News. When he was two, he appeared as a guest The Mike Douglas Show To play with Bob Hope. When he was three years old, he shot forty-eight for nine holes and came in Golf digest at five.

Child athletic prodigy played in his lot First professional tournament in sixteen, Then took two years to win ten collegiate tournaments with the NCAA title. Two years later, he graduated his career as the first amateur player to win an American amateur title with a win in a third consecutive match.

A year later, Woods earned four PGA Tour events victories, including an overseas title. He was ranked No. 1 in the Official Tech Golf Ranking for the fastest progress in history. In the summer of that year, he became known as the youngest No. 1 golfer on record at the age of only twenty-one.

Woods won eight in the 1999 PGA Tour, placing him second worldwide including the PGA Championship. After winning four consecutive PGA Tour events to end the decade, he began the millennium with two more wins.

Woods continued to win events including three professional majors and became the first player to win the PGA Championship since 1937. He won five victories the following year, the Masters and eight wins worldwide. The golf legend still leads for the fourth consecutive year, even after winning five wins and seven worldwide championships in the 2002 tour.

From 2003 to 2006, Woods won twenty, and became a two-time leader on the PGA TOUR’s wealth list. He and Jack Nicklaus are the only players in history to be two-time Grand Slam winners. Despite being saddened by his father’s death, Woods was still victorious at the British Open in Royal Liverpool.

Winning many more PGA tours, this is only a piece of his achievements in golf. As the founder and CEO of a multi-brand sports media company and through his philanthropy, he has shown great achievement on the golf course as well.

Wood fall

However, there were some difficulties in the success of Woods’ life. Woods received a DUI arrest in the 2009s, moved to a golfing hats due to a chronic injury, got involved in a car accident as careless driving, and was tarnished with claims of infidelity. Woods has his fair share, but what does he say about his future?

Hearing about Wood’s recent accident, many people can’t help but think Ben Hogan’s Disastrous Accident. It’s easy to see why: Like Woods, Hogan was violently injured in a car wreck.

Hogan crash

From the 1979 PGA through the 1953 British Open, Ben Hogan took home nine of his sixteen pro majors. His concentration was so intense that nothing mattered to him other than the golf course. Through his special stare, it appeared that he would frighten his competitors, but there were many who thought he would never play again.

Around this time, on February 2, 1949, Hogan’s car crashed into a Greyhound bus. The impact was so intense that the engine ended up in the driver’s seat, while the steering wheel was found in the rear seat.

While his wife suffered only minor injuries, Ben hogan had a broken collarbone His left leg has an ankle, broken ribs, a double fracture of the pelvis, and profound contrasts.

Later, Hogan’s blood clot was formed and thus he underwent an operation in which the main veins of his legs became “untouched” so that the clot did not reach his heart. Doctors suspected that he would survive his injuries, let alone compete on the course again.

Despite this punishment, Hogan won the US Open in Marion, just sixteen months after his almost fatal accident. To date, Ben Hogan has been ranked as one of golf’s greatest players, a sixty-four professional golfer’s association victories.

Woods crash

After Woods’ accident, he underwent a lengthy surgery on his lower right leg and ankle. Chief Medical Officer Drs. According to Aneesh Mahajan, Woods’ fracture was minimized, thus breaking his bones into several pieces and these broken bones exposed to air, which made him prone to infection.

Woods needed to insert a rod into his tibia to stabilize his leg and to reduce pressure on muscles and soft-tissue, a special type of screws and pins were needed in the bones of the foot and ankle.

Doctors called her existence a miracle, but still suffered another setback in her career. Future of tiger woods May be uncertain, but no matter how many championships and exhausting challenges he overcame, he will face serious setbacks like anyone in his position – the same one for Ben Hogan gone all those years ago.

hope for the future

Why are people comparing him to Tiger Woods? Despite playing painfully for the rest of his career, Ben Hogan never changed who he is as a golfer. He could have died in that accident, but he was not – his story did not end there. Tiger could have died in that accident but he did not do so, so his story is not over yet.

With this relationship in mind, Ben Hogan stands as an example of a hope of perseverance Tiger Woods’ future as a golfer.