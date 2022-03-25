Ben Martin shoots 66, leads PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Championship

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic – Ben Martin took six of the last eight holes and a first-round lead at the PGA Tour’s windy Corales Puntakana Championship on Thursday for 6-under 66.

After opening his morning round with a bogey and making a near-par turn, Martin began the race with birdies on par-3 11th and par-5 12th and par-5 14th, par-5. Four straight pairs on the 4th 15th and 16th. and para-3 17th.

“You want to take advantage of par 5 and 15, because finishing 16, 17, 18 is usually going to be in the air and you really need to have control of your golf ball,” Martin said. “So, if you can come in some birdies and just catch and make some pars, you think it’s a win.”

Martin, 34, has made only one more PGA Tour debut this year,…