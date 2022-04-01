Ben McDermott scores ton but Australia lose to Pakistan

Ben McDermott’s maiden ODI century for Australia proved to be in vain as skipper Babar Azam masterminded Pakistan’s record chase in a thrilling six-wicket win in Lahore.

Chasing Australia’s scintillating 8-348 in the second match of the series on Thursday, Imam-ul-Haq scored his second century in three days and Babar scored the most successful ODI for Pakistan in 73 balls. Run chased.

His dazzling efforts in Pakistan’s 4-352 leveled the series at 1-1 and shadowed McDermott’s classy knock when he scored 104 off 108 balls.

But Pakistan, for whom Imam scored 106 off 97 balls and Babar scored 114 for 83, still needed another hero at the death as Khushdil Shah (27 off 17) defeated Nathan Ellis and Sean. Abbott hit the ball hard.