Ben Roethlisberger sends message to late Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Tributes poured in on Saturday after Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24-year-old, died after being struck by a vehicle that morning. Most, including a message from Ben Roethlisberger, touched on a common thread: Haskins’ attitude.

“He came to work everyday with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart,” wrote Roethlisberger. “I really enjoyed his passion and love for the sport and wanted to learn and be the best. His smile and passion for life will be missed!

“I wish we had more time together on this earth, but I’ll cherish the time and laughter that we had! I’ll say it again like I told you to your face, I wish I was still like you Could throw the ball!! Love you pal.”

Roethlisberger and Haskins played side-by-side on the Steelers…