Ben Rothlisberger “Definitely Able to Stay” Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Art Rooney II

While Ben Roethlisberger’s future is still unclear, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II still has faith in him.

There is a very real possibility that ‘Big Ben’ plays another year in the NFL with none other than the Steelers. Here’s what Art Rooney II said about Ben’s future:

Roethlisberger’s arm is “almost as strong as ever” Art Rooney II claims.

While Ben Roethlisberger plays another year with the Steelers, there may be doubt, the future is clear for the Steelers president.

# Slaters President Art Rooney on Big Ben: “His hand, I’d say, is as strong or nearly as strong as ever, so I think he’s definitely capable of getting work.” More on Ben Roethlisberger, as well as some vaccination news: https://t.co/KU6C9H1qkk – Ian Rapport (@RapSheet) 26 February, 2021

At the age of 38, Roethlisberger could play one more year in the NFL.

Will ‘Big Ben’ Finally Retire?

It is no secret that he is getting older, and with this his mobility declines. Even though he threw 33 passing touchdowns and 65.6% of his passes last season, his health remains a major problem.

In terms of health, his age will be a problem, but even worse, the offensive line of the Steelers is disintegrating. Long Steelers Center Maurice Pewsey Recently retired, and settled Alexander Villanueva There is also a free agent.

Ben Roethlisberger could have been released by the Steelers

The veteran quarterback will take a massive cap hit of more than $ 40 million if he plays another year in the NFL. This may not be ideal as the Steelers are moving to free agency.

The organization will be looking at receiver Juju Smith-Shuster to resign or move on as a freshman Alan Robinson who is looking for a major contract.

Although the future remains clear, the Steelers are playing in a highly competitive division, with rival quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow poised to compete for longer periods. As a result, abandoning ‘Big Ben’ may not be the best idea for the Steelers if they want to remain competitive in the short run.

