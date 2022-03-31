Ben Schwartz and James Marsden on the film Contra

Ben Schwartz and James Marsden are back for more in their new movie “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”You can watch the trailer here) which comes out this weekend and also features the great Jim Carrey.

This week I was able to sit down with Schwartz (who plays Sonic’s voice) and Marsden and talk about important things like Schwartz ever thought of as a kid while playing Sonic the Hedgehog on Sega, if he ever would. Got to play the most famous elephant in a movie someday.

I was able to have a very serious conversation about the legendary Nintendo game Contra. Do you remember the cheat code of that game where you got 30 people? Did the game’s makers realize that they made a mistake by initially giving you only three people to win the game? Lots of questions about this important…