Ben Simmons position for Cavs-Nets game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and they will be without three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons for the game.

The 25-year-old has been rejected for the first overall pick of 2016 competition.

NBA official injury report

He came in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season that sent James Harden to Philadelphia.

Simmons is yet to play in games during the 2021–22 NBA season.

He has been seen practicing on the court before a game and more recently, which is certainly a positive sign that he could make it to the NBA playoffs.

