Ben stokes Run Out Controversy: Virat Kohli did this to convince umpire Nitin Menon, but he did ignor, watch video

Virat Kohli and Nitin Menon (Picture Credit: Twitter)

India vs England 2nd ODI Match 2021: England defeated India by six wickets with 39 balls to spare within the second ODI performed between India vs England cricket group at Maharashtra Cricket Affiliation Stadium in Pune. English opener Johnny Bairstow (124) and all-rounder Ben Stokes (99) performed explosive innings throughout the match.

In the course of the match, Stokes was run out within the twenty sixth over of the Indian innings, however because of poor umpiring, he bought a life. Throughout this, Indian captain Virat Kohli tried his finest to persuade the on-field umpire Nitin Menon however he appeared to disregard Kohli. After this chance, Stokes batting stormy, hit 99 runs in simply 52 balls. The end result was that the Indian group misplaced by six wickets regardless of scoring 336 runs.

Kohli masterclass however OYE MENON not interested- pic.twitter.com/JePmnYFXMg – Shreya❤🕊 (@criccrazyshreya) March 26, 2021

Additionally read- Ind vs Eng third ODI 2021 Climate & Pitch Report: Learn right here how will the climate and wicket temper within the third ODI

All this drama occurred in Bhuvaneshwar Kumar’s twenty sixth. On the ball of Bhubaneswar, Stokes performed the shot in direction of mid-wicket. Throughout this time, he tried to steal two runs quick however Kuldeep Yadav, posted at mid-wicket, shortly threw to the wicketkeeper. By the point Stokes might attain the crease, the stumps had shattered.

The case was so shut that it needed to be referred to the third umpire. Regardless of being proven clearly within the TV replay that Stokes had damaged gills earlier than Stokes reached the crease, Stokes was labeled not out.