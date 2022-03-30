Bencic stops Seville’s run, Miami reaches semi-finals

Belinda Bencic’s best performance of all time at the Miami Open continued on Tuesday with her best performance of the tournament so far. To reach the last four for the first time in Miami, she needed just 69 minutes to win her quarterfinal match 6-1, 6-2 against wildcard Daria Saville of Australia.

The Tokyo gold medalist and No. 22 seed has reached her first semi-final at WTA 1000 level since the 2019 Mutua Madrid Open and the first semi-final of this year. This is his fifth semi-final at this stage in his career, and his best performance to date in six main draws played in Miami.

She is the third Swiss player to reach this far in tournament history, along with Martina Hingis (1997–2001) and Timea Basinski (2016), and will face either Naomi Osaka or Danielle Collins for a place in the final.