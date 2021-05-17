Benefits of Nutmeg Oil: Nutmeg oil cures many diseases, read about it!

Nutmeg is used as a spice. Nutmeg oil is used in medicine and cosmetics. It has great importance in Ayurveda. It is an Indonesian spice. It contains many nutrients. Nutmeg contains nutrients such as fiber, thiamine, vitamin B6, folate, copper, macrograin, and magnesium. This oil is beneficial in removing many health problems. (Nutmeg oil is beneficial for health)





Benefits of nutmeg oil

For the smell – nutmeg oil has anti-bacterial properties. It is also used in many toothpastes. It helps in getting rid of bad breath bacteria. It relieves gingivitis and toothache. Because it has inflammatory and analgesic properties. You should wash face after mixing two drops of nutmeg oil in water.





Nutmeg oil has anti-inflammatory properties – for muscle and joint pain. It works to reduce the pain associated with muscle tension. This oil helps to relieve swelling of joints. Apply a few drops of nutmeg oil to the affected area.

Nutmeg oil can also be used for aromatherapy to reduce stress. It can be used by placing it in a diffuser. It helps in relieving stress and anxiety problems.

For the skin – nutmeg is rich in anti-oxidants. It is beneficial for the skin. You can use nutmeg essential oil in water while taking a bath.





Excessive intake of nutmeg has a very hot effect and can damage your body. This can cause eye problems, headaches, dizziness, skin rashes, dry mouth, etc. Therefore, it should be used sparingly.