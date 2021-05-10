ENTERTAINMENT

Benefits of Tulsi: Learn how Tulsi Mines can increase your immunity

For colds and colds – Basil leaves are beneficial for fever, cold and cold. You can consume it by making a decoction. For this, you have to boil basil leaves in water and consume it. You can also chew basil leaves and eat it.

Stomach ache problem – You can consume Tulsi leaves for stomachache, constipation and indigestion. For this, you have to mix one teaspoon juice of basil and one teaspoon juice of ginger.

to skin – Basil has detoxifying and cleansing properties. It contains linoleic acid. It is considered beneficial for the skin.

Blood sugar control – Tulsi is also used to control blood sugar level. It is very beneficial for patients with diabetes.

Basil for cough – You can take Tulsi as a domestic medicine for the problem of cough.

