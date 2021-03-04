Benevento vs AC Milan Italian Series One Match Preview

Benevento vs AC Milan: Benevento will take on AC Milan in the Italian Serie A today. The game starts from the UK on December 3, 2017 at 11.30am. The venue of the match is at the studio Ciro Viegorito (Benevento). There is no previous encounter between these two sides.

Loading...

In the Italian Serie A standing table, AC Milan sit seventh with 20 points and the Benevento team are at the bottom of the table with zero points. In the last five matches, Benevento have lost all games and AC Milan have won two games, lost one game and finished in a second game draw. Therefore, it has been predicted in the match that AC Milan will win against Benevento.

Loading...

Benevento vs AC Milan team news

Gennetto Letizia will likely return for Benevento to start XI. In the AC Milan team, Andrea Conti remains out and it is to be noted that he is the only absentee in the team.

Loading...

Benevento vs AC Milan Live Streaming

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD

Loading...

Italy: Premium Play, Sky Caliso 6, Sky SuperCalcio HD, XI Sports Italy, Sky Go Italia, PremiumSport HD, Sky Caliso 1

Loading...

United Arab Emirates: Bean Sports Arab 4 HD, Bean Sports Arab Connect

Loading...

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport Live

Loading...

United States of America: United States, American TV, Rai Italia America