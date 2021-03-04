ENTERTAINMENT

Benevento vs AC Milan Italian Series One Match Preview

Posted on
Loading...

Benevento vs AC Milan: Benevento will take on AC Milan in the Italian Serie A today. The game starts from the UK on December 3, 2017 at 11.30am. The venue of the match is at the studio Ciro Viegorito (Benevento). There is no previous encounter between these two sides.

Loading...

In the Italian Serie A standing table, AC Milan sit seventh with 20 points and the Benevento team are at the bottom of the table with zero points. In the last five matches, Benevento have lost all games and AC Milan have won two games, lost one game and finished in a second game draw. Therefore, it has been predicted in the match that AC Milan will win against Benevento.

Loading...

Benevento vs AC Milan team news

Gennetto Letizia will likely return for Benevento to start XI. In the AC Milan team, Andrea Conti remains out and it is to be noted that he is the only absentee in the team.

Loading...

Benevento vs AC Milan Live Streaming

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD

Loading...

Italy: Premium Play, Sky Caliso 6, Sky SuperCalcio HD, XI Sports Italy, Sky Go Italia, PremiumSport HD, Sky Caliso 1

Loading...

United Arab Emirates: Bean Sports Arab 4 HD, Bean Sports Arab Connect

Loading...

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport Live

Loading...

United States of America: United States, American TV, Rai Italia America

Loading...

TMTyOne.com – Exclusive Entertainment Site

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
926
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
852
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
745
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
717
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
682
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });