Benfica 1-3 Liverpool: Reds in control of Champions League quarter-final

Liverpool will take a two-goal lead in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Anfield, but Jurgen Klopp says his side is “not in a dreamland” after a crucial win over Benfica in Lisbon.

Luis Diaz scored a late run to put Klopp’s side under control in the encounter, but he could have been out of sight thanks to several fine defenses from Benfica goalkeeper Odysseus Vlachodimos.

Ibrahima Konate topped the lead from a corner before Sadio Mane added a clinical second in the first half to lift the mood at the lively Estadio da Luz.

Home fans again made noise shortly after the hiatus when Konate’s mistake allowed striker Darwin’s demand…