Benfica vs Liverpool – Football Match Report – April 5, 2022

A late goal from Luis Diaz put Liverpool in a commanding position to reach the Champions League last four after a 3-1 win over Benfica in the first leg of their quarter-final at Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.

Early goals from Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane gave Liverpool total control at half-time, but Benfica made a slow start in the second half by the visitors, with Darwin Nunez pulling back a goal to revive the tie. Instead, with three minutes to go, Diaz caught a through ball from Nabi Keita to restore Liverpool’s two-goal advantage at Anfield in the second leg of the following week.

