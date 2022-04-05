Benfica vs Liverpool live: Latest Champions League scores and goals updates as Sadio Mane doubles lead

liverpool Training before the first leg of Benfica

Follow all the action as Benfica hosts Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Jurgen Klopp has played down the “unrealistic” prospect of an unprecedented quadruple this season, however, his Liverpool side remains in steadfast contention on three fronts, having already lifted the League Cup in February. The 2-0 win over Watford over the weekend was not as smooth as Klopp would have liked, but the win ensured the Reds remain just one point behind Manchester City in the title race, with the two sides set to meet at the Etihad. What could be a season-deciding match on Sunday.

Liverpool will be strong favorites against Benfica, who are currently only third in the Primary Liga. He shrugged off…