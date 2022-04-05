Benfica vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Champions League quarter-final online

Liverpool’s quest for Champions League glory will be on Tuesday night in Portugal where Benfica awaits. Who will take advantage in the first leg of this quarterfinal? Make sure you know how to watch Benfica vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world.

american football fans can Paramount+ . Stream Benfica vs Liverpool with a free 7-day trial of, Don’t forget to use VPN If you are a US citizen stranded outside the states. UK fans can get the BT Sport Monthly Pass.

date: Tuesday 5 April 2022

to start: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

Location: Luz Stadium, Lisbon

Free Stream Trial: Paramount+

Watch Anywhere: ExpressVPN

UK Stream: BT Sport

Streaming off: stan sport (AU$20)


