Benfica vs Liverpool result: Late Luis Diaz strikes a comfortable Champions League quarterfinal win

Liverpool have a leg up in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League as they extended their run to 17 wins in their last 18 matches, including nine of nine wins at home.

And it was former Porto man Luis Diaz who narrowed the loss, slotting home late to take the Reds’ two-goal advantage back to Anfield.

Ibrahim Konate opened the scoring with Sadio Mane adding a second before half-time. Benfica’s Darwin Nez got back early in the second period, with Konate becoming the villain, allowing the ball to go past his feet and land on the opposition striker’s feet.

However, Nunez’s goal made for even more magic of the game, with excellent chances at both ends before Diaz’s late strike.

Liverpool’s search for a historic…