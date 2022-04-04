Benfica’s Defense Needs to Repeat Success Against Liverpool

Facing another free-flowing attack, Benfica will take on Liverpool in the Champions League likely betting on the same defensive formula that worked so well against Ajax.

Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Lisbon, with the English club bringing another attacking-minded squad similar to Ajax’s.

Liverpool have the competition’s fourth-best offence, while Ajax had the third-best attack after being held by the Portuguese team in the last 16.

Benfica’s low defensive block and quick transitions worked well for a 3-2 aggregate win against Ajax, putting the team back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

“We can suppress Liverpool’s strengths,” Benfica coach…