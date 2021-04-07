Bengal polls: Lotus in bloom, good news for Muslim farmers | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

HOWRAH: A flower, which is offered to Goddess Durga on Ashtami and signifies long life and prosperity, has bloomed exceptionally well in the hinterland of Howrah this season, but locals are careful not to consider it a political prophecy. At least, not yet.
While a political lotus is trying hard to encroach the space of the twin flower in Howrah, the flower growing belt of Bagnan-Uluberia-Kulgachhia in rural Howrah, which went to polls on Tuesday, has reported a good lotus harvest this season.
The large water bodies in the area are covered with the green leaves of the lotus plant and the flower has even started blooming.
Those growing the lotus say the entire area will be covered with pink lotuses in the next three weeks by when it will also be time for the verdict of the assembly elections.
The region in Howrah is predominantly Muslim and most people are associated with flower farming.
“Lotus flowers grown by Muslims are used for pujas in different temples and festivals,” Ramzan Molla, a resident of Malarpur in Bagnan, said.
Howrah, along with East Midnapore, is one of the biggest flower producing regions in eastern India. Several varieties are even exported.
Given a substantial population of Muslims in rural Howrah, there have been attempts at polarisation along religious lines in places like Uluberia, Bagnan, and Amta.
“We do not know what the poll results will be, but members of both communities have stayed together for decades. Any attempt to damage communal harmony is unfair,” Aashik Mondal, a flower grower in Uluberia (south), said.

