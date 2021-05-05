ENTERTAINMENT

Bengal Violence News: Mithun Chakraborty broke silence on Bengal violence, said- Bengal is burning

Mamata Banerjee will take oath as Chief Minister for the third time today amid reports of increased political violence after the results of the assembly elections in West Bengal, after the results, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty tweeted about the electoral violence in West Bengal Did and said that Bengal is burning, stop all this. After the demise, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty tweeted about the electoral violence in West Bengal and said that Bengal is burning, stop all this.

After the results of the election, the Bharatiya Janata Party will stage a sit-in today to protest against the violence in different areas of Bengal, when Mamata Banerjee is swearing in as Chief Minister in Bengal, BJP President JP Nadda will lead the protest. BJP president JP Nadda and state BJP president Dilip Ghosh will hold protests at the Hastings office.

According to the BJP, eight of its activists and supporters, including a woman, have been killed in the violence allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers after the results of the West Bengal assembly elections.

