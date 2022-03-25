Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee Abhishek Chatterjee dies of cardiac arrest at 58

Popular Bengali film actor Abhishek Chatterjee died of a heart attack at his Kolkata residence in the early hours of Thursday. He was 58 years old.

Chatterjee’s family members said that during the shooting of a reality show on Wednesday, he fell ill. Later she was cremated at her Prince Anwar Shah Road residence. However, he died of cardiac arrest late in the night.

He is survived by his wife and daughter, Chatterjee was one of the prominent figures of the Bengali film industry in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He started his film career with the film ‘Path Bhola’.