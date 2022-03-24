LATEST

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 58, Mamata Banerjee calls him ‘talented and versatile’

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee has passed away. He was 58 years old and had worked in television shows and movies.

Bengali film star Abhishek Chatterjee died of a suspected heart attack in Kolkata in the early hours of Thursday. He was 58 years old and is survived by wife and daughter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences to his family. He wrote in a tweet, “Sad to learn about the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we will miss him. It’s a huge loss to TV Serials and our film industry.” My…

