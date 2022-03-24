Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passes away at 57

Abhishek Chatterjee, known for his work in Bengali films, passed away today on 24 March. He was 57 years old. Abhishek was keeping unwell for some time. However, the exact cause of his death is not yet known. More details about his funeral are awaited.

Abhishek Chatterjee made his debut with the Bengali film Pathabhola (1986) directed by Tarun Majumdar. He was seen with stalwarts like Sandhya Roy, Prasenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Paul…