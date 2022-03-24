Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passes away at the age of 58

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passed away on Thursday at the age of 57. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the veteran actor on Twitter. The CM wrote, “Sad to learn about the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we will miss him. This is a great loss to TV serials and our film industry. Mary Condolences to his family and friends”.