Bengals Mock Draft 2021: Joe Burrow set up to succeed in 7 rounds | TMT

After a dropping 2020 marketing campaign, this offseason has had a really “out with the outdated, in with the brand new” mentality for the Cincinnati Bengals. Out went long-time huge receiver, A.J. Inexperienced. In got here a bunch of free-agency acquisitions, shiny new uniforms, and much more gamers by means of the 2021 NFL Draft. If the idea that you simply “look good, really feel good, play good” holds true, then the Bengals are able to go. Nevertheless, that received’t hold star quarterback Joe Burrow upright. How do they stability a number of must return to profitable methods on this Bengals 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft?

Cincinnati Bengals Publish-Free Company 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Decide 5: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Spherical 2, Decide 38: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Spherical 3, Decide 77: Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston

Spherical 4, Decide 111: Kendrick Inexperienced, OG/C, Illinois

Spherical 5, Decide 149: Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech

Spherical 6, Decide 190: Ta’Quon Graham, DT, Texas

Spherical 6, Decide 202: Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

Spherical 7, Decide 235: Okay.J. Britt, LB, Auburn

Bengals 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Decide-by-pick evaluation

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

If the 2021 NFL Draft goes the way in which we presume — with a historic 4 quarterbacks chosen within the first 4 picks — then the draft begins with the Bengals at No. 5. This places Cincinnati in a novel scenario. They’ll have the choice of taking among the best huge receivers, tight ends, and offensive tackles within the class. It simply so occurs that these are amongst the largest wants the Bengals have to handle.

There’s a dialog to have right here for positive. Reuniting Burrow with former LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase is definitely alluring. The connection that the pair loved throughout the Tigers’ run to the 2019 Nationwide Championship was electrical.

The success of Justin Jefferson — the second choice to Chase at LSU — within the NFL final season offered a mouth-watering glimpse of what Chase could possibly be. Anticipation has solely been fuelled by a efficiency that left analysts drooling over Chase’s athletic capability at LSU’s Professional Day.

Then there’s Kyle Pitts. A do-it-all move catcher from the tight finish place, he would even be an distinctive offensive addition.

Defending Burrow is the prime focus for the Bengals

Nonetheless, it could be tantamount to negligence for the Bengals to permit Penei Sewell to slip previous them at No.5. Anybody that noticed Burrow scrambling for his life earlier than having his season ended by a knee harm final 12 months is aware of that they should make a couple of addition on the offensive line. They did signal OT Riley Reiff and OG Quinton Spain in free company, however that isn’t going to get the job accomplished. Oregon offensive sort out Sewell will.

Robust, athletic, equally adept in each move safety and run blocking, there isn’t a sort out prospect like Sewell on this class. That’s to not disrespect what’s a really, very deep offensive line class. It’s only a ringing endorsement of how good I imagine the Oregon prospect is. That’s why he’s the decide right here on this Bengals 2021 7-Spherical NFL Mock Draft. Plug him in on Day 1, swap Jonah Williams throughout to proper sort out, and permit Burrow to thrive.

It ought to communicate volumes about why the Bengals must make this transfer in that the first focus of their uniform launch was the obtrusive scar down the center of their star QB’s leg. Add within the statistics that the Bengals allowed the sixth-most sacks in 2020 (48) whereas totaling the second-most sack yardage, and the image couldn’t be any clearer.

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

What if I instructed Bengals followers that you would have the very best offensive sort out prospect we’ve seen for years AND an athletic huge receiver from LSU? Sounds good, proper? It won’t be doable to reunite Burrow and Chase on this Bengals 7-Spherical NFL Mock Draft. However, deciding on former Tigers receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. on the prime of Spherical 2 could be a no brainer for Cincinnati.

The necessity for a move catcher couldn’t be clearer. I alluded to the departure of Inexperienced within the introduction, and there have been a number of different departures by means of the spring. Former first-round choice John Ross can confidently be referred to as a bust for the Bengals. He was joined on the open market by Alex Erickson.

At current, the WR room at Paul Brown Stadium is extraordinarily naked. Tee Higgins impressed as a rookie, and Tyler Boyd continues to be among the best slot receivers within the NFL. But, they want extra weapons for Burrow.

Marshall is a measurement, pace, and pass-catching triple menace who was as soon as in consideration for the highest highschool receiver within the nation. Though Chase and Jefferson considerably overshadowed him early in his profession, Marshall nonetheless recorded 10 touchdowns in 2019 whereas averaging 14.6 yards per catch.

Regardless of a transitional 12 months on the quarterback place for LSU in 2020, he caught 13 touchdowns. Moreover, he generated over 700 receiving yards in simply seven video games.

With Higgins and Marshall exterior and Boyd within the slot, Burrow can have no scarcity of weapons in 2021. It definitely is an improve in comparison with the bottom-five unit that performed final season.

Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston

The offseason overhaul was definitely not reserved solely for the offense. The Bengals added a number of items on the line of defense, together with the flashy signing of former New Orleans Saints defensive finish Trey Hendrickson. In whole, they added 4 defensive linemen, and so they additionally added seven gamers within the secondary.

The necessity to rebuild the line of defense is obvious. Cincinnati ranked thirtieth in pressures created in 2020. Furthermore, their 17 sacks have been the bottom within the league. This lack of manufacturing was much more regarding, given they blitzed on 31% of their defensive snaps.

Payton Turner gives an intriguing possibility to handle these wants within the third spherical. There are apparent developmental elements, however Turner is an especially promising edge rusher. He owns distinctive measurement and pace as a 4-3 defensive finish.

An extremely lengthy move rusher — he has 35-inch arms — Turner additionally shows spectacular bend. His ability set isn’t solely restricted to coming off the sting. He has flashed the power to be disruptive from the inside, making him a flexible weapon on the defensive entrance for the Bengals.

Kendrick Inexperienced, OG / C, Illinois

Having secured a franchise left sort out with the No. 5 total choice on this 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft, the Bengals flip their consideration to the inside of the offensive line within the fourth spherical. Though the addition of Spain provides competitors inside, Cincinnati wants so as to add expertise.

Illinois’ Kendrick Inexperienced addresses each of these points in a single participant. A former defensive lineman in highschool, Inexperienced switched to the offensive line as a redshirt freshman. Though he’s comparatively new to the place, he gained appreciable expertise at Illinois with 33 consecutive begins. He’s additionally been extremely versatile, making begins at each middle and guard for the Preventing Illini.

With a background in wrestling, Inexperienced is highly effective and athletic sufficient to impression the bottom sport on the second stage. In consequence, he provides worth in move safety for Burrow and as a run blocker for the Bengals’ backfield, led by Joe Mixon.

Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech

Though the Bengals signed Ricardo Allen and Brandon Wilson in free company, they should make additional acquisitions to a secondary that was partly liable for rating twenty sixth in passing touchdowns allowed. Equally, Cincinnati’s protection additionally ranked twenty sixth in yards allowed and twenty eighth in yards per play. The cornerback room could also be addressed, however the lack of depth at security warrants extra fast consideration.

Divine Deablo is a plus-size security prospect who can add additional worth by lining up at linebacker. He’s disruptive flying downhill the place his measurement and pace make him a weapon towards the run. Moreover, Deablo flashed protection capability throughout his time at Virginia Tech.

Alongside along with his ability set on the soccer subject, he brings a component of management to a protection. Deablo and Jessie Bates III, as the center of the secondary, ought to strike concern in opposing offenses.

Ta’Quon Graham, DT, Texas

The Bengals added Mike Daniels and Larry Ogunjobi as depth items on the inside of the line of defense. That shouldn’t preclude them from placing on a defensive sort out within the 2021 NFL Draft, nonetheless. They desperately must shore up a unit that bought trampled on within the run sport.

Cincinnati gave up the fourth-most speeding yards within the NFL final season. Whenever you face two potent speeding offenses twice a 12 months within the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, guaranteeing you possibly can cease the run successfully must be a significant consideration.

Former Texas Longhorn Ta’Quon Graham could be a strong decide within the late rounds of this Bengals 7-Spherical NFL Mock Draft. Some of the dominant defensive gamers in Texas throughout his highschool profession, Graham has lastly grown into his potential on the school stage during the last two seasons.

His impression towards the run is effectively demonstrated by his 17.5 tackles for loss over that interval. Graham performed as a defensive finish in highschool, and his capability to hurry the passer may also show precious for the Bengals.

Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

There are a number of methods the Bengals might go late within the 2021 NFL Draft. It wouldn’t be a shock to see them add a operating again or tight finish on offense. But, having opted to handle huge receiver within the second spherical, they double dip so as to add a pass-catching menace with their second sixth-round decide.

Frank Darby entered 2020, hoping to ascertain himself as the following potential first-round huge receiver out of Arizona State. As a result of disruption of the 2020 season, nonetheless, he was by no means in a position to show himself as a real WR1. Nonetheless, Darby has some clear playmaking capability and would add a bodily move catcher to the Bengals’ huge receiver room. Darby additionally brings an distinctive work ethic and a component of management.

Okay.J. Britt, LB, Auburn

Cincinnati utterly overhauled their linebacker room final season, and so they made one other addition in free company this 12 months with Jordan Evans. Regardless of that, they lack any aspect of depth on the place, and due to this fact, ought to look to enhance the place within the draft.

With the ultimate decide on this Bengals 2021 7-Spherical NFL Mock Draft, they add some depth with Auburn linebacker Okay.J. Britt. Considerably of a throwback linebacker, Britt is a heavy-hitting and run-stuffing center linebacker who impressed on the Senior Bowl. Given Cincinnati’s struggles towards the run, Britt could be a precious addition late within the draft with the potential to outplay his draft place within the NFL.

