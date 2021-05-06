Bengaluru tech team working to stop corruption by integrating hospital & BBMP systems – Times of India

BENGALURU: The city’s technologists and the state’s bureaucrats are coming together to set up a unified database dashboard that could help resolve the Covid bed management mess that has grabbed headlines over the past few days. The issue, experts said, is not with the software, but the lack of data transparency – the poor and untimely information flowing into the Covid Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS).

The attempt is to transform the CHBMS into a unified dashboard that plugs into the information on bed management, the private hospitals’ information management systems, and information on oxygen and ambulance availability. There are zonal command systems and CHBMS will talk to each of them. There will be a team of doctors at the command centre, and this team will allocate beds based on the condition of the patients. It’s a model that Cochin has implemented. The Cochin team made a presentation to the Bengaluru team earlier this week.

“It’s not a software glitch. The problem is integration with the hospitals’ bed management system. It’s the human in the middle of it all. There are 156 hospitals in Bengaluru and every government and private hospital with over 50 beds is enabled with the CHBMS system. Data coming from hospitals has no integrity. CHBMS and BBMP’s bed management system are not the same. CHBMS is for insurance claims and it’s not time-critical. It can come after six or even ten hours. We have to remove humans from the equation to get a unified view of data, whether in the hospital or BBMP war room,” said RK Misra, who is involved in the efforts, and who has been an advisor to the government on infrastructure issues.

Each hospital has two state health department officials manning the insurance management system claims arising from hospitals. “The data should directly come from the CHBMS and into the bed management system of BBMP. The officials will have to enter the discharge and insurance claim simultaneously into the CHBMS and BBMP’s bed management system,” Misra said. The scope for irregularity and anomalies occur when there is a lag in the data entered on the two systems.

If a patient is discharged at 6 am, and if the entry into the CHBMS is done by the health officials at 6 pm the same day, it opens a window to commit fraud.

Sources told TOI that CHBMS may have been integrated with the BBMP’s bed management system effective Wednesday, but TOI couldn’t verify the information. BBMP’s bed management system is managed by Bijapur-based Seminal Software.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted on Wednesday about reaching out to Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani to redesign the bed booking software, a day after the former accused municipal officials of the bribe-for-beds scam in Bengaluru. Nilekani, Surya said, has put some of the best tech architects to streamline BBMP’s bed booking system. A team comprising Pramod Varma, CTO of Ek Step and chief architect of Aadhaar, and software product think tank Ispirt co-founder Sharad Sharma are said to have been roped into it. But it’s not clear whether there’s a connection between this and the efforts being made by Misra and the team.

The Cochin project was implemented by Sanjay Vijaykumar, former CEO of Kerala’s state-run startup incubator called Startup Village, under the National Health Mission. “That took one year to do. We don’t have one year. Oxygen and ambulance models can be quickly integrated and introduced, as suggested by Kris Gopalakrishnan (Infosys co-founder). Infosys COO Pravin Rao, CTO Rafee Tarafdar and a huge team are working on the integration efforts. Sanjay and Kris were a part of the presentation and we are ready to integrate it. There’s a three-member BBMP technical committee of V Ponnuraj, Vipin Singh and Kumar Pushkar who are already involved in it,” Misra said.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said they have put in stringent protocols to end fraud and irregularities including strict lock-ins, tracking of exceptions, and physical checks of those manning the control rooms.

