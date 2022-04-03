Benjamin Aguero went to the field... not for the Boca match!

Kun’s son saw Fernando Gago’s team debut against Sarmiento de Junín.

tomorrow afternoon, Racing beat Sarmiento 4-1ended up playing with a low due to Joe’s expulsion guido menerowith goals were made by Enzo Coppetti (2), Tomas Chankale, penalties, and Javier Correa Feather avelaneda cylinder and consolidated its leadership for Zone A’s eighth date Professional League Cup 2022. There was such a presence in the Academy Stadium that surprised everyone.

Cun’s son, Benjamin Aguero, was present at the Cilindro de Avellaneda and saw firsthand the victory of the team led by Fernando Gago., A friend posted two stories instagram: In the first one you can see…