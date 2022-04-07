Benjamin Samat Vs Dylan Thierry: Who Won The Boxing Fight? shocking videos

Sebastian J.

On April 6, 2022, Benjamin Samat and Dylan Thierry clashed in a boxing ring at the Palais des Sports in Marseille. But who won the battle? Answer right here!

This was the fight not to be missed! On April 6, 2022, Benjamin Samat and Dylan Thierry were at the Palais des Sports to face each other in the ring. Basically, it was the candidate Princess and Princess of Love 5 that launched an appeal on the social network, to which Marseille responded. For the event, many famous personalities from reality TV fans had traveled to Marseilles: Charlotte Bob, Flo André, Belle La Villa des Cours Bris 7, Alain Gage, Melanie Orl, Greg Yega or even Julie. Bertin, who filmed Everything is live on his Instagram account.