Benjamin Vicuna, concerned about the health of his daughter Magnolia

Benjamin Vicuna There is a time of great concern for the health of your daughter Magnolia. , the fruit of his relationship with La China Suarez. In conversation with Matias Martin at Radio Chakra everything happensChilean heartthrob reveals that They had to take her to the doctor immediately because she had a clinical complication.

“He has a very cough, with fever, like all the kids who have caught the virus these days. Actually, yesterday we had to go to the emergency clinic.Vicuna wide. In the middle of the note, Magnolia interrupts her father because she wanted to ask him to open the lollipops for her. In those minutes, the girl touched everyone and became the absolute hero of the program.