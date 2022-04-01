Benjamin Vicuna Said He Had To Go To The Emergency Room With His Daughter Magnolia: What Happened?

Benjamin Vicuna is in a great moment at work, with the premiere of “El Primero de Nosotros”, and is enjoying his relationship with the passionate, Eli Sulichin.

However, in recent times China Suarez attentive and busy with her daughter’s health with Magnolia (4)Who was sick and who had to be taken to the emergency room, as he himself told in a radio interview.

“Now he’s more or less fine, he’s like all kids: with a virus, with a lot of cough and fever. Yesterday we were at the emergency clinic, so today he didn’t go to school,” the Chilean actor said in a chat Everything Happens (Urban Play 104.3) And then he was surprised by the little girl, who interrupted the note and elaborated: “Because I vomited.”

Of course, the girl’s spontaneity made her laugh…