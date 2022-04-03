Benzema and Felix shine as Real Madrid and Atletico prepare for Champions League test!

Karim Benzema and Joao Felix ensured Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid claimed a morale-boosting victory in La Liga on Saturday before facing Premier League heavyweights next week in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Benzema missed a penalty but scored two as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-1 to return to winning ways ahead of Wednesday’s crunch meeting with Chelsea.

And as Atletico Madrid beat Alves 4-1 ahead of Pep Guardiola’s visit to Manchester City on Tuesday, in-form Felix scored twice, with Luis Suarez coming on as a substitute on his own. added a brace.

Felix has now scored seven goals in his last eight appearances for Atletico and the 22-year-old is likely to be crucial if Diego Simeone’s men are to surprise against City and reach the semi-finals.

