Benzema, goalkeeper dumplings, Courtois XXL as a hero: Real Madrid win a stroke of madness against Chelsea (VIDEO)

But what a meeting we had! Chelsea beat Real Madrid in what was presented as the biggest shock of these quarter-finals of the Champions League. We will have confirmation soon.

Karim Benzema will open the game after 21 minutes. His powerful header would take Mendy by surprise and set the Spanish club in orbit. An even wider class 2 minutes later, when the Frenchman offered himself a double, leaving no chance for the Senegalese goalkeeper with his head crossed.

But the enthusiasm of Stamford Bridge would then do wonders. Serviced in the surface axle, Havertz would then lower the mark shortly before the break and keep the mystery. But Edouard Mendy would then be portrayed by a famous dumpling.

The goalkeeper will miss an easy pass and give Benzema a hat-trick as soon as he recovers. A mistake becomes even more brutal as Mendy signs a season of very high standards with his club. The blues will then…