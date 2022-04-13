Benzema is Real’s savior again, defending champions Chelsea leave CL after only epic battle. UEFA Champions League 2021/2022

Real Madrid have yet to tremble and tremble to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. Real threw a buffer of 2 goals from the first leg and were also briefly eliminated. But first Rodrigo gave extra time and then Benzema struck again.
Real Madrid – Chelsea in a nutshell:
- Important moments: With a beautiful goal, Rodrigo pulled an extension for Real in the final leg. They are barely engaged when Benzema again makes the difference for Madrid’s top club. On the advice of Vinicius, his partner in offense, he delivers the death blow to Chelsea with a striking header.
- man of the Match: Maybe they can already give Karim Benzema the Golden Ball. In the 1/8th final he beat PSG with a hat-trick, in the quarter-final against Chelsea he was decisive with 4 goals in 2 games. Benzema has scored in 7 of his last 8 CL matches…
