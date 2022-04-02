Benzema scores two of three penalties as Real Madrid beat Celtas

MADRID (AFP) – Karim Benzema missed a penalty but scored two as Real Madrid overtook Celta Vigo on Saturday and returned to winning ways ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Chelsea.

A 2-1 win at Balaidos will quell any nerves in La Liga’s title race, allowing Madrid to draw a line under their thrashing at the hands of a resurgent Barcelona before the international break.

And, despite an imperfect performance, the victory should restore confidence ahead of the first leg at Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel’s side now recovering from their own humiliation, having been beaten 4–1 at home earlier.. .