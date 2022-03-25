LATEST

Bernardo shines as Portugal edge closer to World Cup finals

Bernardo Silva was on his toes as Portugal reached the play-off final with North Macedonia.

Qualities

Rodrigo’s Top Spanish Premier League XI

Goals from Ottavio and Diogo Jota put Portugal in a comfortable position in a one-off game against Turkey, leading 2-0 at the break.

But Turkey scored in the middle of the second half, pulling back a goal through Burak Yilmaz on 65 minutes And then winning a penalty five minutes from the moment former City striker Enes Unal was fouled in the box.

But Yilmaz blew his spot-kick over and the chance to force extra time was gone, with the hosts capturing a decisive third from Matthias Nunes in extra time.

Bernardo was everywhere.

Wearing the number 10 jersey, he was seen playing an independent,…

