“Bernie should have taken control of Formula E” – Is there a possibility of a merger between Formula 1 and Formula E in this decade?

Formula E is the new 7-year-old kid on the block compared to his older brother, Formula 1, who completed 7 decades last season. Alejandro Agag, the father of the young child, wants Formula 1 to be merged into Formula 1. Otherwise, it will continue as a separate entity for at least 19 years.

“Bernie [Ecclestone] Should have controlled Formula E, built it inside the fence and controlled it so that they could decide where to take it. Formula E is very different in terms of reputation and audience level for Formula 1, but I still think the future is a merger between them. I do not know when this will happen and if the shareholders would like to do so.

“But I think Formula 1 needs to change the power and if it doesn’t do anything with Formula E, they can only do it in 19 years, because when our license expires – it seems That they get the license – and it’s too late. We’ve got the rights for 25 years, we’ve done six and we have another 19. “

Toto Wolff wants Formula 1 and Formula E on the same weekend

Toto Wolfe has a slightly different offer – to run both races on the same weekend. If it agrees in any way, it could be a merger, something that Agog wants. With the popularity of FE rising, it remains to be seen which side will bow first, and more.

“Both companies ultimately belong to the same man – John Malone [chairman of Liberty Media]. What has failed so far is that both platforms are trying to establish themselves in the best possible way.

“If one day synergies are possible, you can already drive together on race weekends – for example on the street circuit. I think that’s great, but it requires the approval of all stakeholders Is and as we know – not easy in motorsport. “

