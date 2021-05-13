Berrien County Approves Whirlpool Tech Center Request | News/Talk/Sports 94.9 WSJM – News/Talk 94.9 WSJM

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners has signed off on a Brownfield plan for Whirlpool’s tech center renovations in St. Joseph. During a Thursday meeting, Community Development Director Dan Fette said Whirlpool has big plans to invest in the property at 387 Upton Drive.

“The project will redevelopment the former and the current Whirlpool global washer and dishwasher technical center research facility,” Fette said. “It will involve the demolition of the existing four story building, 120 square foot building, the renovation of 20,000 square feet on the north end of the property, and the construction of a brand new, two story 150,000 square foot research facility attached along the northerly wing.”

Fette said the work will allow Whirlpool to retain the employment base at the facility, which is 400 jobs that account for a great deal of payroll in the area. Whirlpool is seeking Brownfield tax financing for part of the project. It would amount to about $7.5 million. Whirlpool’s Jeff Noel said the company is committed to the Twin Cities, noting an apartment complex is has planned for Benton Harbor is part of ensuring talent is attracted to the company.