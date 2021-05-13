LATEST

Berrien County Approves Whirlpool Tech Center Request | News/Talk/Sports 94.9 WSJM – News/Talk 94.9 WSJM

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners has signed off on a Brownfield plan for Whirlpool’s tech center renovations in St. Joseph. During a Thursday meeting, Community Development Director Dan Fette said Whirlpool has big plans to invest in the property at 387 Upton Drive.

“The project will redevelopment the former and the current Whirlpool global washer and dishwasher technical center research facility,” Fette said. “It will involve the demolition of the existing four story building, 120 square foot building, the renovation of 20,000 square feet on the north end of the property, and the construction of a brand new, two story 150,000 square foot research facility attached along the northerly wing.”

Fette said the work will allow Whirlpool to retain the employment base at the facility, which is 400 jobs that account for a great deal of payroll in the area. Whirlpool is seeking Brownfield tax financing for part of the project. It would amount to about $7.5 million. Whirlpool’s Jeff Noel said the company is committed to the Twin Cities, noting an apartment complex is has planned for Benton Harbor is part of ensuring talent is attracted to the company.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
63
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
53
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
31
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top