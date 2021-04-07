ENTERTAINMENT

BES vs ALN Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Lineups Top Picks Results Timing Turkish League

The team Besiktas will be facing off against the team Alanyaspor in Turkish League on Wednesday 7th April. The match will be scheduled to be played at 09:30 pm. This match will be played at Vodafone Park. Both of the teams have secured an appropriate positioning the league standing and battling to become the first position holder in the Turkish League. Let’s take a look at the performance of the team Besiktas who has played a total of 30 matches in the league. The team has won 20 matches, lost 6 matches and 6 matches was a tie. Recently they have played a match on 4th April against the team Kasimpasa where they failed to score any goal and the opponent team won the match with 1-0.

Team BES is at the first position in the league standings. On the other hand team, Alanyaspor has played a total of 31 matches where they have won 14 matches, lost 10 matches and 7 matches was a tie. Previously they have played on 4th March against the team Genclebirligi where they scored 2 goals and the opponent team achieved the target and the match resulted in a tie. The team ALN is at 5th position in the league standings. It would be amazing to see them competing with each other.

BES vs ALN Live Score:

Match: BES vs ALN Turkish League 2020-21
Date: 7th April
Time: 709:30 PM
Venue: Vodafone Park

Besiktas (BES) Squad:

Douglas, Valentin Rosier, Francisco Montero, Domagoj Vida, Emirhan Delibas, Muhayer Oktay, Gokhan Tore, Jeremain Lens, Tyler Boyd, Josef De Souza, Dorukhan Tokoz, Atiba Hutchinson, Bernard Mensah, Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, Vincent Aboubakar, Amre Bilgin, Ajdin Hasic, Utku Yuvakuran, Serdar Saatci, Erdogan Kaya, Nicolas Ismat-Mirin, Necip Uysal, Welinton, Huseyin Atakan Uner, Rachid Ghezzal, Adem Ljajic

Alanyaspor (ALN) Squad:

Steven Caulker, Francios Moubandje, Hasan Can Yalcintekin, Ceyhun Gulselam, Efkan Bekiroglu, Umut Gunes, Hasan Huseyin Acar, Berkan Kutlu, Fatih Aksoy, Efecan Karaca, Manolis Siopis, Damian Kadzior, Ahmet Cagri Guney, Srkan Kirintili, Bingol Marafona, Alpay Celebi , Tayfur Bingol, Georgios Tzavellas, Juanfran, El MAmi Tetah, Salih Ucan, Davidson, Mustafa Pektemek

BES vs ALN Dream 11 Prediction:

The key players of team BES will be Cyle Larin who is a forward player and scored 14 goals in 29 matches. Vincent Aboubakar will be the forward player who has scored 15 goals in the 25 matches and more likely to be the captain for this match. Atiba Hutchinson will be the midfield player who has scored 4 goals in 25 matches. the key players of team ALN will be Khouma Babacar who has scored 8 goals in 21 matches and more likely to be played as a forward player. Davidson will be the forward player as he has scored 10 goals in 30 matches and seems to be the captain in today’s match. There are higher chances of the team BES winning this match. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

