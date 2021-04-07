BES vs ALN Live Score Turkish League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

In the upcoming schedule of Turkish League 2021 for Wednesday’s line-up matches, the team Besiktas is going to face-off Alanyaspor in one of those combats. The venue Vodafone Park is going to host this face-off on April 07. The competition between BES and ALN is going to kick off at 09:30 PM IST.

Besiktas vs Alanyaspor Preview

The team Alanyaspor (ALN) is currently placed at the fifth spot in the league table having 49 points scored in their pocket. In their last played 31 matches, the team has gained success in total 14 games while having seven draw matches as well. In their previous match, the team ALN has faced defeat against the team Genclerbirligi by 1-2 scores. Earlier this combat, the team has played against Konyaspor, in which they have faced defeat by 0-1 score. On the other hand, the team Besiktas (BES) is currently placed at the 1st position in the point table having 64 points scored in their pocket. They have played 30 matches so far in this tournament, in which they have gained success in 20 games and have four draw matches as well. The last match of the team was against Kasimpasa, in which BES faced defeat by 0-1 scores. Previous to this match, the team has a draw math against Fenerbahce as both scored one goal each.

BES vs ALN Team Squads

Besiktas Squads

Jeremain Lens, Necip Uysal, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Josef De Souza, Serdar Saatçı, Atiba Hutchinson, Bernard Mensah, Hüseyin Atakan Üner, Vincent Aboubakar, Ajdin Hasić, Cyle Larin, Güven Yalçın, Adem Ljajić, Oğuzhan Özyakup, Muhayer Oktay, Emirhan Delibas, Valentin Rosier, Welinton, Georges-Kévin N’Koudou, Gökhan Töre, Erdoğan Kaya, Ersin Destanoğlu, Utku Yuvakuran, Emre Bilgin, Douglas, Domagoj Vida, Francisco Montero, Rıdvan Yılmaz, Tyler Boyd, Fabrice N’Sakala, Dorukhan Toköz , Rachid Ghezzal

Alanyaspor Squads

Serkan Kırıntılı, Ahmet Çağrı Güney, Berkan Kutlu, Salih Uçan, Khouma Babacar, Adam Bareiro, Hasan Hüseyin Acar, Steven Caulker, Juanfran, Ahmet Gülay, Alpay Çelebi, Mustafa Pektemek, El Mami Tetah, Manolis Siopis, Efecan Karaca, Fatih Aksoy, Umut Güneş, Efkan Bekiroğlu, Ceyhun Gülselam, Hasan Can Yalcintekin, Georgios Tzavellas, Tayfur Bingöl, Marafona, Damian Kądzior, Davidson, François Moubandje

Probable Playing 11

Team BES: Souza, Ersin Destanoglu, Valentin Rosier, Atiba Hutchinson, Oguzhan Özyakup, Cyle Larin, Vincent Aboubakar, Rachid Ghezzal, Francisco Montero, Ridvan Yilmaz, Domagoj Vida,

Team ALN: Salih Ucan, Juanfran, Steven Caulker, Marafona, Giorgos Tzavellas, Efecan Karaca, Ceyhun Gülselam, Manolis Siopis, Khouma Babacar, Francois Moubandje, Davidson

Key Players & Winner Prediction

The top picks from the team Besiktas (BES) for this next coming combat are Vincent Aboubakar, Cyle Larin and Atiba Hutchinson. These players have successfully gained 15, 14, and 4 goals individually. Meanwhile, the team Alanyaspor (ALN) list if key players consist of Davidson, Khouma Babacar and Anastasios Bakasetas. As of now, these team performers from ALN have scored 10, 8, and 7 goals respectively. Talking about the recent form of both the teams BES and ALN, Besiktas has gained four victories (D W W W W) while Alanyaspor has achieved success in two matches (L L W W D), out of their last played five matches. On the basis of their on-going performances in the league, the winning chances of Besiktas are very high for this combat.