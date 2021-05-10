Besan Bhindi Recipe: This tasty recipe made with gram flour and lady finger, everyone will appreciate

material –

Ladyfinger – 250 grams

Oil – 2 1/2 tablespoons

Asafoetida – 1 pinch

Cumin seeds – half a teaspoon

Turmeric Powder – 1/4 teaspoon

Green chili – cut into 2 halves, 4 lengths

Gram flour – 1 tbsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Fennel powder – 1 teaspoon

Mango powder – half a teaspoon

Salt – Flavor (3/4 tsp)

Red chili – less than 1/4 teaspoon

Garam Masala – 1/4 teaspoon

Coriander leaves – 1 tbsp (finely chopped)

Method –

Wash the lady finger well, remove the water and wipe it with a cloth. Cut off the stalk on both the sides of the lady finger, now cut them into 2 halves lengthwise, four pieces of lady finger can be made long.

Heat oil in a pan, put asafetida in hot oil, add turmeric powder and chopped green chillies to the cumin seeds, now add gram flour, coriander powder and fennel powder. Fry the masala until the gram flour turns light brown and smells good.

Put the lady finger in the roasted spices, add mango powder, salt, red chilli and garam masala, stirring the lady finger with a spoon, fry all the spices till they stick well on the lady finger.

Cover the masala lady finger and let it cook for 6-7 minutes on a low flame, open the lid of the lady finger and see that the lady finger has softened a little, cook the lady finger by stirring with a spoon for 1-2 minutes.

Basni okra is ready, add green coriander to the lady finger and mix. Take out the besan bhindi with the smell of gram flour and serve it with chapatti, paranthas and rice and eat it.