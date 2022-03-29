Best Actress Oscar winner Jessica Chastain honors LGBTQ+ community in welcome address

Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress Oscar for her role as televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in biopic Tammy Faye eyesI used his speech to address important social issues, especially in the LGBTQ+ community.

“We have gone through very difficult times of trauma and loneliness, and there are many people who feel hopeless and alone. Suicide is the leading cause of death in America. It has already affected many families, especially the LGBTQ community. members, who often feel out of place.”

“We are facing discriminatory and draconian laws whose sole purpose is to further divide us. Violence and hate crimes are committed against innocent civilians around the world,” Chastain continued.

The actress concluded: “It’s moments like these that make me think of Tammy and feel inspired…