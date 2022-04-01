Best April Fool’s Day Jokes from Brands

We don’t know what to believe (Picture: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

It’s the first day of April – which means we all need to be on high alert.

These days it’s not just the salt in the sugar jar or the clinging film on the toilet that we need to watch.

Now, brands and companies are getting in on the act too, doing their best to fool us.

From the unique new flavors of our favorite products to the launch of fake airlines or Black Mirror-esque technology, make sure you’re approaching all of today’s announcements with a healthy pinch.

To help you never get an egg on your face today, we’ve pulled together the best, funniest, and most trusted April Fools’ pranks from some of the biggest brands you know and love.

MADE.COM launches ‘Grow-Your-Own…